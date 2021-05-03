A&M AgriLife research taking aim at how amino acids work in the human body

COLLEGE STATION, TX — New research at Texas A&M AgriLife taking aim at how amino acids work in the body.

The study hopes to gain a better picture of amino acid radicals and the chemical reactions they cause.

Those reactions could mix into real-world impacts, like anti-cancer drugs, sustainable solar energy production... and even better anti-inflammatory medicines.

But researchers say, there are still some roadblocks in this science.

"You're trying to study a species that are basically chemically hot, meaning it's very oxidizing and it's very reactive, and it likes to do these side reactions. So you need to control it and that's what our model protein systems does, in that it does control the radical, so we can block these side reactions and we can look at the redox chemistry in a reversible manner." shared Dr. Cecilia Tommos, Professor, Dept of Biochemistry and Biophysics at Texas A&M.

Aggie researchers are currently working with scientists at Yale, CalTech, and Uppsala University in Sweden.

