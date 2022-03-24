A&M Aggie Rodeo honor long time coach as he prepares to retire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The A&M Aggie rodeo team was recently announced a competitive team under the department of animal science now they’re trying to raise $1 million dollars to hire a full-time head coach.

The A&M Aggie rodeo team has been an established organization for more than 100 years but now members like Laramie Wedemeyer will witness the biggest transition it will ever endure.

”Coming in as a freshman honestly I would have never expected this to turn around like it has in the time that I've been here," said Laramie Wedemeyer A&M Aggie rodeo team president. "I've been blessed and thankful to have been a part of this and see this.”

Dr. Al Wagner has served as the rodeo coach and advisor for more than two decades.

”It’s his passion, he has done that from a volunteer position," said Bret Richards, A&M Aggie rodeo team alumni association president. "Our program is now a full rodeo program on-par with anything or better than anything in the country from any other college or university.”

Now current team members and alumni honor his name with the ‘Dr. Al Wagner class of ’69 Rodeo Coach Endowment Fund’ to help him retire knowing the team will always be taken care of.

“It’s all of us banning together like Aggies do to create a program that’s sustainable and exactly what you just said," said Richards. "we don’t have to worry about it being there when the next generation gets there."

Whether they rodeoed in the late 90s or today, these Aggies believe it’s their duty to leave the A&M Aggie rodeo team better than they found it.

“That next generation of Aggie cowboy and cowgirls can walk on campus and know where that rodeo program is and then I hope they take on the challenge of building on what we’ve started and continue to make it great,” added Richards.

“Being able to leave it all better and leave the opportunities more available for those to come after,” shared Wedemeyer

The A&M Aggie rodeo team will compete this weekend at the hill college rodeo. This will be their second official rodeo as a designated competitive team.

