A&M adopts new resolution, stating Texas schools should decide COVID-19 protocols

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — On Aug 10, the Texas A&M University Faculty Senate adopted a new resolution to combat COVID-19.

Within their resolution, university leadership outlined an urgency to allow educational institutions in Texas, to once again decide on how they will combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Referencing the CDC recommendation to resume all mask-wearing indoors, A&M leaders noted how the flagship College Station campus should be no different.

Writing in part, "...university campuses are places that bring together people from many different environments and health conditions in a dense environment, risking further spread of the disease"

University leadership also noted rising COVID-19 infections, decreasing ICU bed availability, and the high transmissibility rate of the new Delta variant as their reasoning.

The resolution ends by stating “Whereas, the University is being constrained in its protective and preventive measures by forces outside its control; therefore, be it Resolved, That the Faculty Senate of Texas A&M University urges that individual institutions be allowed to make their own decisions involving the responses to the COVID-19 pandemic based on sound scientific evidence, local health conditions, and public health standards.”

On June 4, Governor Abbott's Executive Order issued that no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor could be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Any local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent, or conflicting with the Executive Order, can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

