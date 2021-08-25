A local organization helps veterans acclimate back into society

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — As troops begin returning home from Afghanistan, they may be looking for ways to reintegrate themselves back into society. One local organization is helping them do just that.

The Fresh Start 4 Vets program assists homeless or veterans at risk of homelessness in getting back in the workforce.

Project Unity Veterans case manager Moises Cerezo knows first-hand what public service means.

“I was a medic for nine years, so my passion has always been serving others,” said Cerezo.

He served as a medic in Afghanistan and now Cerezo supports his fellow vets with resume building and providing them with resources that meet their needs.

”There’s a little time in between each job so they help support me until I was able to gain full employment,” said Daniel Anderson, Fresh Start 4 Vets Program recipient.

Daniel Anderson is a single dad who struggled to acclimate himself after his time serving overseas.

“Coming back was a little bit of a challenge but it proved to be worth it to fight through it the struggle and get my feet set out here,” Anderson shared.

But with the help of the Fresh Start 4 Vets Program, he was able to get back on his feet.

”Outside of just helping you financially they help you with some other things that prove to be essential out here in the job market,” added Anderson.

The program is funded by a federal grant known as the Homeless Veteran's Reintegration Program through the Department of Labor.

“We have a saying in the military, never leave a fallen comrade. That’s what we’re trying to do in our community because some of our vets are left behind,” said Cerezo.

But Cerezo says asking for help is just as courageous.

“Most impactful thing is to understand that they’re there to help you and don’t be afraid to ask for help because there are programs that will help you.”

Anderson did just that.

Cerezo says, ”He is a success story and I'm super proud of him because we helped him a little bit, but he took it and ran with it.”

Anderson currently works at Chi St. Joseph with the IT department and just received another job offer in Brenham.