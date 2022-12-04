'A holiday of service': Santa treats Texas first responders away from family

BRYAN, Texas — Milk and cookies, cupcakes, and crafts are a recipe for a good time.

It's also how first responders and their families in the Brazos Valley are getting in the holiday spirit.

For the third year in a row, the Central Bryan Fire Department is one of Santa's first stops.

Santa said it's a joy getting to see everyone come together this time of year.

"Sometimes sitting at the firehouse, you think, well I'm the only one working today,"

"But then you see all your brothers and sisters in the police department,

"The EMS folks,

"All of the doctors and nurses who are working too... and you realize,

"you're not by yourself," Claus said.

Santa and his helpers are giving back to first responders in several ways this Holiday Season.

"I love the milk and cookies!

"We have donations from all over, we've got donations from people from Huntsville to Bryan, to College Station, and even as far as Navasota," Claus said.

During the event, first responders and their families posed for pictures and wrote letters for Santa.

Special delivery... the North Pole!

Dagen Gilmore said it’s an honor to be a part of the special day.

"It's like my favorite day of the year, it's every little sound that makes me so happy.

"Well really, I like all this stuff a lot, but if there is one thing that I would like the most... it's how people feel when they just walk into the room and do everything they want," Gilmore said.

This is just a friendly reminder to all the children watching, Santa's still making his list...

"And I'm checking it twice!" Claus shouted with glee.