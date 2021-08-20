A Hero's Welcome: Chief Deputy released from hospital, rides in procession

SNOOK, Texas — Spending more than two days in the hospital, receiving surgery after being shot in the jaw, a smiling and resilient Chief Deputy John Pollock left CHI St. Joseph Hospital today, greeted by a large crowd of cheering supporters.

“Chief Pollock is family to us," said Justin Lopez, a supporter standing and waving along FM 60 in Burleson County. "... We’re glad to be out here, but not only to show support for Chief Pollock, but for the law enforcement community.”

People lined the streets and highways leading from Bryan to Pollock's house in Snook, just to get a chance to say hi and thank the chief for his service.

“I appreciate the community support, law enforcement support, the hospital who took care of me," Pollock addressed the community, speaking to KRHD News. "Everybody. The public, the community, the Brazos Valley; I love everybody, and thank you again.”

As the processional closed in on Pollock’s home, dozens of friends, coworkers, and family members swarmed the officer with hugs and handshakes.

"It’s a celebration," said Dep. Shawn Edwards of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. "Knowing that he was texting with the sheriff through the standoff and all that, he was still in the fight even when he was at the hospital. He inspires all of us.”

Edwards has been Pollock’s friend and coworker for years. He said his heart dropped the night of the standoff, after he realized the chief deputy had been injured. To see Pollock recovering, walking about, and returning home, was moving and motivational to Edwards.

“His strength, his leadership, him being resilient, him not letting this slow him down – I wouldn’t be surprised to see him at work on Monday," Edwards commented.

Pollock was initially injured at the onset of what became a police standoff in Burleson County Tuesday afternoon. He and an unnamed State Trooper were shot by the suspect in the process, and hospitalized temporarily with non-life-threatening injuries.

