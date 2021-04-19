A family in need relies on the community and CSPD for help

COLLEGE STATION, TX — When the College Station Police Officers Association sees one of their own struggling they step in to help.

A&M Church of Christ hosted a fundraiser put together by the College Station Police Officers Association this past Saturday, benefiting Lorelai Adams and her fight against cancer.

Lorelai was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in April 2019, a month later she embarked on an 8-month treatment plan, receiving chemo in Temple every other week at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic.

” It’s devastating to hear that your child who, you know, you love and cherish has to go through something this hard,” said Jennifer Adams, Lorelai's mom. “Just all the hardship she has to endure it’s hard being a parent and not being able to carry that weight for her,”

Lorelai is a fighter she was officially told she was cancer-free in January of 2020. The family and those close to them rejoiced in celebrating the end of that chapter.

Every three months, Lorelai has had doctors checking her scans to ensure the cancer was gone. Then a few short months later they spotted cancer again.

”Just seeing that heartache on a dad’s face that knows that his little girl’s in for another fight. All of us know Lorelai, we’ve been around her for the last several years and seen her struggle and battle with cancer the first time,” said Patricia Matush, a detective with the College Station Police Department and the president of College Station Police Officers Association.

Traveling to Temple constantly for treatment has taken a toll on the family in many ways people may not usually think.

“It’s mainly you know, all the other needs you don’t think about like travel and lodging and you know food and stuff when you are in... Getting treatment” added Adams.

Although Lorelai is going through a tough time, she finds joy in creating YouTube videos with her younger sister called Lorelai and Hobbes.

"Lorelai and Hobbes, Hobbes is my dog, he’s my best friend,”

Jennifer Adams is on temporary leave as a preschool teacher to make sure she can care for Lorelai. The family is making many sacrifices to not only provide Lorelai the best care but giving her younger sister and brother everything, they need.

“There’s a lot of hardship put on the family right now," said Matush. "We’re just doing everything we can to support them and take care of them,”

The College Station Police Officer's Association recognized this need to bring this family some peace of mind.

“The community has just come out,” Adams expressed in appreciation. “Honestly full force to just shower our whole family with support and love,”

Other charitable organizations have contributed to the cause such as the Brazos County First Responders Association and the College Station Police Officers Wives Association.

The association served BBQ plates for $10 and held a silent auction for jewelry, spa day passes, and gift baskets.

This event was open to the general public, welcoming everyone to join the fun, grub on some BBQ, and possibly win a prize or two to support a family in need.

If you were unable to attend but would like to donate to support Lorelai, their Venmo account is accepting donations that will go to support Lorelai and bless other families in need.

