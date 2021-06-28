Crown and a Cause: Aggie wins Miss Texas, ready to advocate for suicide prevention

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mallory Fuller entered the Miss America world 17 years ago as a Lone Star Princess. And after four years competing for Miss Texas, the crown is finally hers.

It's a moment she'll never forget.

Fuller, who graduated from A&M last year, was crowned Miss Texas on Sunday.

"I am living out my childhood dream," Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021 shared with KRHD 25 News.

Tears of joy flooded the newest winner, her family cheering her on.

"She's always been Miss Texas to me. She has the exact- her heart. Spirit, everything about her is what a Miss Texas is and what a Miss Texas should be," Madison Fuller Evans, Fuller's sister and Miss Texas 2018 said.

"A&M has been super supportive and just the experiences and the life lessons that I've learned while I was there," Fuller said.

Now that the Miss Texas crown is hers, Fuller’s attention shifts from the glitz and glam to service.

She created Mallory's Mission Suicide Prevention in honor of a high school friend who committed suicide.

"That would be my goal, as Miss America, is going into states and talking to state representatives and testifying on behalf of what the Jason Flatt Act can do for teachers, and lives of students everywhere," Fuller said.

Fuller helped make suicide prevention training mandatory annually for Teachers by getting the Jason Flatt Act passed in Texas and hopes her platform will continue to push that mission to save lives across the country.

"I think every single thing you go through in life, you learn from it, and so I am a culmination of all of my life experiences," Fuller said.

Fuller is pursuing her Masters at Baylor University and will compete for the Miss America title in December.

