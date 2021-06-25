A/C parts shortage continues to impact Texans this summer

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — This Texas heat is nothing to play with, but the national A/C parts shortage is leaving Texans in a losing battle.

"Normal equipment I keep in stock, I have nothing," said David Reyes, sales center manager of Gemaire Distributors.

Staff at Gemaire Distributors zip through the warehouse, moving boxes of A/C equipment as quickly as possible.

But the supply just isn't coming in fast enough.

"There's nothing anybody can do. I mean without production, without materials I can't get equipment or parts," Reyes said.

A delay pushing many customers past the boiling point.

"They're frustrated as well because they want cold air in their house, and they can't get it," Reyes said.

"The last two weeks, we've really been hammered with customers calling in," Scott Selman, an HVAC technician said. "Don't get angry with us. We are stuck in the middle."

Distributors and technicians ask customers for their patience but worry there will be no signs of recovery until next year.

At this rate, Gemaire says that you might have to endure a month or more without A/C.