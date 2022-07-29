Play Oasis in College Station supports sensory learning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ”Just playing is learning and in fact it’s the best way to learn is through play,” said Deborah Horan, owner of play oasis.

This summer isn’t just about having a good time. Play oasis in college station is making a splash with educational playtime.

Aamir Fidai studied at A&M to become an educator now he has one main goal.

”Goals for researchers like me who are actively working in education to make education more accessible to all students,” said Aamir Fidai, PHD curriculum instruction from A&M with a focus in STEM.

In order to accomplish his goal Fidai is partnering with businesses like play oasis.

”Even older kids in middle school and high school if they’re having fun while they’re learning they’re going to learn more and they’re going to be more interested,” said Deborah Horan, owner of Play Oasis.

Play oasis is jammed packed with nooks and crannies of sensory playing stations from painting to a sandbar, and of course building blocks galore.

”Puzzles is an excellent problem-solving skill you know we have tons of puzzles here so it’s endless the possibilities to learn,” explained Horan.

According to research conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics play is critical for child development.

”Students are able to take those things those abstract things and make concrete knowledge out of it by using their hands,” shared Fidai.

Fidai says he’s seen a positive response to the sensory targeted lessons not only among his students but from other teachers as well.

”Touching and feeling and using sensory information is the base for all inventions and all innovations,” added Fidai.