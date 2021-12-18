A Bryan organization helps low-income elder's with housing

”This is going to be the best Christmas, I've had in years,” shared Allen Clark, an Elder Aid tenant.

Seniors are having a tough time during the pandemic especially with having a safe place to stay. An organization in Bryan has a goal to provide them with the help they need, ensuring they can live independently for years to come.

We share the story of one tenant who says his life has been changed forever by Elder Aid. As the organization sets out to provide a variety of services helping change the lives of low-income seniors.

Seniors like Allen Clark. He was barely making ends meet when suddenly his home was ripped from under his feet.

”I don’t know where I'd be right now," said Clark. "I don’t know how I was going to make it or what I was going to do,”

Until Elder Aid stepped in to save the day.

"Elder Aid reached out and now not only do I have a place to live," added Clark. "But it’s a wonderful house I'm very very happy,”

With duplexes in College Station and homes in Bryan Elder Aid provides shelter, food, and so much more. They currently have 47 tenants.

”It absolutely feels wonderful to know that we have made a difference in so many people's lives,” said Carol Jones, director of Elder Aid.

Besides housing, Elder Aid also assists with yard work, medical transportation, and home repairs just to name a few of the services they provide.

"Also help them sign up for the energy assistance program which also offers them relief on a monthly basis in their utility bills,” added Jones.

Clark also uses their food assistance program but he's most thankful to have a roof over his head this Christmas.

”But mostly," said Clark. "I have a nice home and it’s going to make for a very nice Christmas. I have a little dog it’s just me and her,”

This Christmas Clark and little Betty will be warm in their home. In 2020 Elder Aid assisted at least 320 elderly in the Brazos Valley.

If you need assistance or would like to volunteer your time visit Elder Aid to learn how.