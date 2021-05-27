Watch
6th Annual Superhero Fun Run taking place in Bryan, June 12

Voice For Children Brazos Valley official website
Superhero Fun Run
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 27, 2021
BRYAN, TX — It's a bird, it's a plane... it's a wow, really fast kid!

That's right, the forces of good are indeed coming together this summer at the 6th Annual Superhero Fun Run!

On June 12, runners are encouraged to suit up in whatever suits them! Whether it's their favorite superhero... or supervillain.

There will also be a social media costume contest!

"The fate of Bryan/College Station children who have suffered abuse and neglect depends on it!" wrote the Voice For Children - Brazos Valley wrote on their website.

The race starts at 7 P.M.

How to register:

To register, click here!

Location: Lake Walk Town Center - 4107 Lake Atlas Drive Bryan, Texas 77807

