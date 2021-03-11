55-year-old man arrested for reportedly exposing himself at College Station gas station

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A 55-year-old College Station man has been arrested after reportedly exposing his genitals at an Exxon gas station, located at 2111 Holleman Drive West.

On March 10, around 3:53 A.M., a CSPD officer patrolling the area noticed a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with a malfunctioning high-mounted stop lamp; the CS officer also noted the 30 Day Permit Tag being improperly placed on the vehicle's rear license plate also.

According to the probable cause statement, the CS officer initiated a traffic stop; the vehicle complied and pulled into said Exxon gas station. Upon further investigation, the CS officer received consent to search the defendant, Richard Bernard Stepp, and reportedly found a clear plastic baggie in Stepp's pants. Conducting a NIK field test, the CS officer determined the white powdery substance to be cocaine.

After which, the CS officer reportedly asked Stepp if he was in possession of anything else illegal. At this point, it's reported Stepp grew agitated, pushed his pants and underwear down to his ankles, and while pulling his shirt up, began wagging his genitals at the CS officer.

Alerting him to stop immediately, Stepp continued and was charged with Disorderly Conduct- Exposure and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.