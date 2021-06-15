51-year-old man sentenced to 63 years in prison for criminal acts that began in 1993

BRAZOS VALLEY — A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 63 years in prison by a Brazos County jury on Friday night.

Michael Todd Austin faced a range of punishment from 5 years probation up to life in prison for criminal acts that began in 1993.

In March of 2018, the victim, in his late 30's, said he had been sexually abused as a child.

Austin, 23-years-old in 1993, was a trusted family friend who abused the victim for more than four years.

Austin was a student at Texas A&M University at the time and was involved in youth ministry at a local church.

After the victim disclosed the abuse, he received counseling and disclosed there may have been others that were abused by Austin.

Investigators located another victim who testified at Austin's trial.

In 1998, Austin pled guilty to a separate charge of Indecency with a Child in Brazos County for fondling another victim while at work at Los Hermanos Boys Ranch. Austin was given deferred adjudication for the charge.

At the time of the 1998 disclosure, authorities were unaware of Austin's 1993 victims.

Austin later moved to Tyler, Texas and then moved to Vermont.

At trial, the victim testified about difficulties he faced coming forward and the devastating effects on his life as a result of years of sexual abuse he experienced as a child.

He also testified how Austin groomed his prior to about to and during the abuse.

The victim has faced years of drug abuse along with serving time in prison as a result of the abuse.

Tammy Thomas and Brian Price prosecuted this case on behalf of the State of Texas.

