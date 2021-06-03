$50,000 prop cell tower donated to Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus

BRYAN, TX — Texas A&M's Engineering Extensions Service (TEEX) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for the donation of a new indoor prop monopole cell tower.

The estimated $50,000 prop cell tower was donated by Warriors 4 Wireless, T-Mobile, and US Tower to help prepare veteran and TEEX students the opportunity to learn the operations and logistics of what it's like to work in a modern state of the art 5-G cell tower.

The tower also addresses the need for qualified technical training for those aspiring to be technicians on the growing 5G wireless workforce expanding around the country.

"It precisely replicates what a veteran will see when they're out climbing a 200 footer and so for them to be able to learn in this beautiful facility under the cover they can learn 24/7 365 right here in this hanger how to climb towers and get all those hand skills and equipment skills down." shared Kevin Kennedy, Warriors for Wireless, president and CEO.

The new tower is located in Building 6030 on Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus.

