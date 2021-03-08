Menu

4th annual Mark Hiatt scholarship application now open

Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 13:16:37-05

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Honoring the life and service of Officer Mark Hiatt, the Bryan Police Officers' Association is awarding scholarships to Brazos County students planning to attend a university or technical college.

On Dec 2, 2000, Officer Hiatt was responding to a funeral escort on his motorcycle. A truck failed to yield the right of way, making a left turn in front of Mark at the intersection of 29th Street and Haswell Dr.

Officer Hiatt was 37-years-old at the time of his passing and had served 6 years with Bryan PD, leaving behind a wife and two children.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 30, 2021.

To apply, simply click here!

Note: Applications are also available in the lobby of the Bryan Police Department.

