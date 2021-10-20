45-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — A 45-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison and was convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Desiderio Gonzales, Jr. was sentenced by Judge Kyle Hawthorne on Monday.

Gonzales was convicted by a Brazos County jury earlier Monday of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Three young girls reported Gonzales sexually abused them over the past five years.

The girls were interviewed as part of the investigation by the Bryan Police Department.

Over the course of the interview, each child reported that the defendant started abusing them when they were younger than 10-years-old.

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is considered an aggravated first-degree felony and the punishment ranges from 25 years to 99 years or life in prison.

There is no possibility of parole as the sentence is required to be served straight.

The jury trial case began on Oct. 11, 2021, and they heard testimony from each victim along with their mothers.

Closing arguments were held on Oct. 18 and the jury deliberated for just over three hours before reaching their guilty verdict.

Judge Hawthorne sentenced Gonzales to life in prison following the verdict.

Assistant District Attorneys Kara Comte and Kristin Burns prosecuted this case on behalf of the State of Texas.