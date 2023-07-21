2nd annual 'Battle of the Badges' to be held in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The men and women in blue from agencies across the Brazos Valley will be competing Saturday to raise funds and awareness for the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) in Bryan.

Michelle Lovingshimer with Row House College Station told 15ABC what to expect for the second annual event.

“We are doing it a little different this year than last. We will have our four teams of College Station PD, Bryan PD, [Texas A&M] University PD, and The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office," Lovingshimer said.

"They’ll have a five-member team and they will be competing against each other in a 10,000-meter row.”

The event is free to the public and anyone interested can choose to donate to which agency they want to win at the location or online here.

The event takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Row House College Station at 4001 SH 6 S Ste. 400.