25 News KRHD launches 'Sports with Zach Taylor'

BRYAN, Texas — Sports fans in the Brazos Valley have another thing to cheer about tonight, as 25 News KRHD launches a nightly sports segment during its evening broadcasts.

'Sports with Zach Taylor' premiere's tonight with a segment devoted to all things sports in the Brazos Valley. 25 News is proud to announce its collaboration with NewsTalk WTAW 1620 AM & 94.5 FM.

Zach is currently the Sports Director with WTAW, and you can hear him each morning live from 6-9 a.m. on The Infomanics, a daily informative talk show surrounding local news, sports and current events, airing weekdays.

In addition to being an award-winning sportscaster, Zach brings nearly 10 years of professional experience covering athletics in Aggieland.

His segments will break down what's happening in high school, college and professional sports all over the Brazos Valley and beyond.

Be sure to tune in each night for 'Sports with Zach Taylor' exclusively on 25 News KRHD.