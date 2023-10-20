2023 Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic kicks off Friday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Confident and ready to conquer the world, Alex Hernandez prepares for his last swim practice leading up to the big games over the weekend.

Coach Peggy Zapalac has trained Alex for the past few years and told 15 ABC he’s more than ready.

“Alex is just a gem, this is his second year of swimming, and he has improved greatly. He comes in with a great attitude, he comes in smiling, he’s happy and in the middle of his sets I try to work him hard sometimes and he’s still ready to keep on going and never stop,” Zapalac said.

Like many Special Olympics athletes, Alex is multi-talented — when he’s not in the water, he’s hitting home runs for the Brazos Valley Crusaders. Alex said it’s the support from his family that keeps him going.

“My family, this right here — this is my heart, this is my life,” Hernandez said.

Alex’s father, Juan Hernandez, is his biggest supporter.

“In sports, he’s pretty good, what can I say — he calls himself ‘Big Man Alex’ and he says he’s number one and he shoots for it,” Juan said.

Hernandez told 15 ABC’ watching his son shine is a feeling like no other.

“I’m a proud parent, he makes me proud, it’s a tear-jerker, you know just to hear him say 'Dad I’m going to win for you' just competing, being part of it and watching him it’s all — right here,” Juan said.

And for Alex…

“I’m ready, I was born ready – let’s go!”

The Special Olympics Texas Fall Classic competitions are going on now through Saturday. To find a competition schedule head over the Special Olympics Texas website for more information.