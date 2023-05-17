2023 Adidas Girls 3SSB Live Invitational & GOLD Live Invitational in BCS this weekend

BRYAN — The 2023 Adidas Girls 3SSB Live Invitational & GOLD Live Invitational [destinationbryan.com] is coming to Bryan-College Station this weekend — May 19 through the 21. This is a city-wide women’s basketball invitational operated by Exposure Sports in partnership with Adidas Grassroots Basketball.

This event is an opportunity for select Adidas-sponsored teams to gain exposure in front of national college coaches and media outlets. As a premier scouting event for prospective colleges and universities, the Adidas Girls 3SSB Live Invitational & Gold Live Invitational will be covered by the top high school and college basketball national media outlets. Additionally, Adidas Grassroots Basketball has established a partnership with Overtime, which allows them to promote this event beyond traditional social media channels. Adidas 3SSB Live events are encouraged to encompass the three areas of game, life, and work ensuring they are developing not only athletes but also well-rounded individuals and stewards of their craft.

Find more info here.

Basketball games will be taking place at Legends Event Center, Bryan High School gyms, Rudder High School Gyms, Davila Middle School Gyms, DesignSpark Innovation Center, and the TAMU Rec Center. Adidas hosted the same showcase for boys at the end of April with over 200 teams in attendance and the girls showcase is expected to bring more than 145 teams and 1,400 athletes from all over the U.S.

About Legends Event Center

Legends Event Center is part of the major redevelopment of Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, Texas. As a sports and entertainment center, Legends Event Center is set to promote public health and cultural awareness at the center of the 150-acre world-class master planned park. This master plan will help improve the economic vitality of the area, as Legends Event Center is an exceptional venue for not only Bryan residents, but athletes and other visitors from around the entire country.