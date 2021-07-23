2021 Texas State 4-H Show returning to Brazos County Expo, July 25-30

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The 2021 Texas State 4-H Show is officially returning to the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30.

This week-long event is the pinnacle of the 4-H horse project and offers many opportunities to 4-H youth. These opportunities include competitions, educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and more!

Open to the public, the anticipated economic impact is projected to hit over $600,000 for the Bryan-College Station area.

To view a complete schedule of events, click here.

