2021 Texas State 4-H Show returning to Brazos County Expo, July 25-30

Texas A&M AgriLife website
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:37:20-04

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The 2021 Texas State 4-H Show is officially returning to the Brazos County Expo, July 25-30.

This week-long event is the pinnacle of the 4-H horse project and offers many opportunities to 4-H youth. These opportunities include competitions, educational programs, scholarship opportunities, and more!

Open to the public, the anticipated economic impact is projected to hit over $600,000 for the Bryan-College Station area.

To view a complete schedule of events, click here.

