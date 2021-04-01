2021 Aggie Legends match to feature former A&M QB Johnny Manziel

COLLEGE STATION, TX — During the 2021 Aggie Legends Flag Football Game, former Texas A&M quarterback, Johnny Manziel, will return to Kyle Field once more, as their all-time quarterback.

Winning the Heisman back in 2012, Manziel played for Texas A&M during the 2012-13 season before officially making it to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.

According to the TexAgs Twitter, the Legends Game will take place during Halftime of the Aggies' annual spring game on April 24.

Composed of two teams, Team Pickard and Team Crow, Aggie football fans can expect a real all-star lineup! For the full roster, read below!