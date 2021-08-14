2020 Census shows Hispanic population increase in the Lone Star State

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — New census data shows the state’s population increased by 4 million over the last decade. People of color accounted for an astounding 95% of that growth.

Nearly half the new residents in the Lone Star State since 2010 are Hispanic.

A taste of Guatemala right here in College Station.

"We have some very Guatemalan things like our Mayan Coco," Gabriella Vasquez, co-owner of La Gabriella Coffeeshop and Pastries said.

Gabriella Vasquez and her husband - who is from Guatemala - opened the Guatemalan Bakery less than 10 years ago.

"When we started we sold the Guatemalan bread we had a lot of Guatemalan customers who are more than happy to buy from us and so we weren't really worried about having a steady customer base. Over the years that customer has changed a little bit, " Vasquez said.

Showing that the community embraces different cultures.

"There's always room for more diversity and more people from different places. It's fun to see all the new people moving in," Vasquez said.

According to the 2020 Census, Texas saw an increase of nearly 2 million Hispanics in the last 10 years. There are now nearly more Hispanics than whites.

As Vasquez and her husband noticed the area getting more diverse, they also diversified their business, selling a variety of traditional Guatemalan items.

"This shop, since we own it ourselves, is a little bit of who we are, what we represent and what we like and what we have fun with," Vasquez said.

Teresa Juarez works next door at Eastgate Hairshop. Her parents moved here from Mexico before she was born.

"I think everyone should be welcomed to Texas. Why not? It's a beautiful place," Juarez, hairstylist at Eastgate Hairshop said.

"It also allows people to see other people's experiences, especially those that are more different or even those that are less different so you can see the full spectrum of how people experience life," Gideon said.

Allowing everyone in the Brazos Valley to enjoy the beauty of the state and each other's cultures, together.

