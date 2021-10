BRYAN, Texas — Two people are in critical condition after they were hit by an SUV.

Bryan police said the pedestrians were hit by a Lincoln Navigator around 2 a.m. while attempting to cross the street in the 4600 block of Texas Ave.,' just north of University Drive.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver, Jay Vance Griffin III, 42, of Bryan, was intoxicated. He’s charged with two counts of intoxication assault.

Griffin’s bond was set at $16,000.