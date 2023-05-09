'2 for 2': Bryan ISD teacher celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week in a special way

BRYAN, Texas — As Teacher Appreciation Week is in full swing in Bryan ISD, fourth grade teacher Maria Urquirola said she feels the love from her students at Henderson Elementary.

“It is very important to value teachers, not only this week but year-round. It is a very hard job," Urquirola said.

"But when the district, parents and students come together to show us we are appreciated — it does feel good.”

One of Urquirola’s students, Daniel Diaz, says that because of teachers like her, he was able to conquer challenging exams like the STAAR test.

“I appreciate that she does a lot of fun activities for us so we can learn and prepare for STAAR, and since that has already passed, I feel good [about my performance],” Diaz said.



Urquirola said while she is weeks away from saying goodbye to her first batch of fourth graders, this class has an extra special meaning to her.

“Besides having them now in fourth grade, I also had them in first grade four years ago," Uriquirola said.

"It’s a super special group and I am going to remember them forever because I could see the things I taught them in first grade on their way up to fourth grade (and the things that I didn’t,) but I did learn a lot and I will take a lot from this group, taking the support and grace they gave me."

Diaz, one of the many students to have Urquirola two times in a row, said it won’t be easy to say goodbye.

“I’ll miss her when she’s not with me in fifth grade because she is a really good teacher."