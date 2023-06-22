2 dead in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two people are dead after a shooting in the 1800 block of Potomac and Southwest Pkwy in College Station.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, College Station Police responded to reports of shots fired where officers then located a male and female with gunshot wounds.

After attempting to save the victims, both died on scene. The deceased have been identified as Curtis Ray Dickey Jr. of College Station and Kelly Nicole Adams of College Station.

The suspect was immediately detained and been charged with two counts of murder.

Both families have been notified of the incident.