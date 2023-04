BRYAN, Texas – A grand jury indicted two Bryan men for the murder of a 19-year-old man in November.

Preston Thurmon, 23, and Armando Mejia, 21, were arrested in January.

Both were indicted for the murder of David Lopez.

Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence” on Nov. 30.

15ABC Armando Mejia



15ABC Preston Thurmon

Both men remain in the Brazos County Jail.

15ABC will provide additional details as they become available.