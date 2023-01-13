2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man.
Arrested were Armando Martin Mejia, 21, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23, both of Bryan, police said in a social media post.
Police say they found David Lopez inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. The teen had been shot — and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
The Bryan Police Department is actively investigating a homicide.
Officers have been dispatched to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on reports of a homicide, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.
No further details are available at this time.
Officers are in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue working a homicide. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lc3Ah61oRm— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) November 30, 2022