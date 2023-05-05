1st female to graduate from Blinn College welding program

BRYAN, Texas — The profession of welding is usually a male dominated field.

According to job recruiter website Zippia.com, only six percent of women make up the welding industry, while 94 percent are men.



One young lady in Bryan is set to become the first female graduate of Blinn’s Welding Technology program.

“Like the first day of my blueprint class, I was just there thinking 'Is this actually for me? Like... what am I doing?'" said Leslie Alfaro Figueroa, Blinn welding student.

Not only did Alfaro stand out as a female in the class.

Her work ethic and dedication to “welding” her craft ultimately set her apart.

“I was a bit embarrassed for some of the guys in class because she was always out working them, out welding them,” said Andy Isles, welding instructor, Blinn RELLIS.

Alfaro is also a pipe cutter at RVS Corporation in Bryan.

She may have had doubts at first — but her professor did not.

“She’s proved and set a standard for other people to follow,” said Isles. “That’s for sure. She would come in after working a night shift and come in and still do six hours of welding.”

A new motivation to keep her going.

“It made me, I guess, proud of myself,” said Alfaro. “Being there, being the only girl. Just being around a bunch of guys doesn’t intimidate me a lot.”

Isles says Alfaro paved the way.

He says there’s a need for more females in welding — due to hand-eye coordination and attention to detail.

“The world is her oyster and whoever employs her in the future is going to be extremely blessed,” said Isles.

Finally knowing she had a place she belonged, a promotion awaits Alfaro after graduation.

“They’re ready for me to move up into the pre-fab department,” said Alfaro. “It makes me feel really really good.”

A job weld-done.

Alfaro is set to graduate next Thursday from Blinn RELLIS.

She will continue to sharpen her skills and wants to own her own welding company one day — to help other women like her — who may also want to join the field.