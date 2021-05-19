1st annual Century Square Dine-Around event donates proceeds to Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Century square and Visit College Station presented the Brazos Valley Food Bank this morning with a big check for the donation from their dine-around event.

The first annual Century Square Dine-Around was a massive success over the weekend and as a result, Visit College Station and Century Square were able to donate over 12 thousand dollars to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

"The century square was so excited to partner with visit College Station for this event the dine-around was a huge success and we loved seeing a bunch of people come out" shared Amanda Barron, marketing strategist for Century Square. "Every ticket was actually a donation to the Brazos Valley Food Bank so we were so excited that that big amount was donated to them."

Visit College Station and Century Square plan to hold dine-around again in summer 2022.

