MADISON COUNTY, TX — At the time of this publication, the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department is reporting a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the 132 marker of IH 45, southbound.

The Crabb's Prairie Volunteer FD is currently on the scene and is advising drivers to expect delays and to consider an alternative route.

