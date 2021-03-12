17 emaciated horses rescued from Washington Co. property

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are still investigating a Washington County property tonight after investigators with the Houston SPCA found 17 starving horses and a trove of animal remains and bones on-site yesterday.

“It became abundantly clear there was suffering and neglect for a significant amount of time once we discovered all of the bones,” said Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator with Houston SPCA.

Officials said a family member of the owner tipped off the Houston non-profit to report the animal neglect and abuse.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and Equine Team rescued the emaciated animals and brought them to the organization's veterinarian facilities. Officials said Houston SPCA equine and farm animal team are rehabilitating and nursing the horses back to health.

“It is critical that owners reach out when they need lifesaving assistance with their animals," Reynolds said, "and not wait until it’s too late.”

Investigators remind the public to speak up for the voiceless – you could be saving a life.

If you or someone you know witnesses animal abuse, call the SPCA Animal Abuse Hotline at (713) 869-SPCA or click on this link to file an anonymous report.

