14-year-old killed in fatal shooting, one arrested

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Bryan Smith, Jr. for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old on Monday.

On Monday around 8:20 p.m. a female walking on N Kings Mill Lane heard multiple gunshots and witnessed two black males running from the area, according to the sheriff's office. She then came upon the unresponsive victim lying on the sidewalk who later succumbed to his wounds.

SWAT Units, and Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Units executed a search warrant for a residence located at the 26000 block of Knights Tower Drive in Kingwood in connection with the shooting. As a result of the obtained evidence, Smith was arrested for the Capital Murder of the 14-year-old victim.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives are still processing through evidence and conducting interviews. There may be potential other arrests made in connection to the homicide.

"The motive of the shooting is still under investigation; however, all persons involved knew each other and this does not appear to be a random act of violence," said the sheriff's office. "We have no information that this is gang-related or related to the Porter High School incident on Saturday night."

Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.