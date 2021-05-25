12th Man Coffee aims to support small farmers and surprise taste buds!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Residents of the Bryan-College Station area will soon have the opportunity to purchase new blends of coffee created right here by the Aggie community.

Texas A&M's Center for Coffee Research and Education has teamed up with What's The Buzz Coffee Company to form 12th Man Coffee, which is slated to begin selling at local retailers at the beginning of June.

12th Man Coffee is a way to help support small coffee farmers in areas around the world while also providing coffee drinkers new blends of coffee.

"So these particular blends that we are preparing through whats the buzz basically you are expecting to taste something that is more on the fruity side something that we call them notes which is this intrinsic flavors that are natural to the coffee beans so you can expect some fruity notes and some dark chocolate notes." shared Eric Brenner, program coordinator at the Center for Coffee Research and Education.

12th Man Coffee will have three different roasts on sale including the 12th Man Blend, a medium-roast, Midnight Yell Blend, a medium-dark, and Howdy blend, a light roast.

