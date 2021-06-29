$11.9 million street renovations in Bryan to be completed by late 2023

BRYAN, TX — The City of Bryan is looking to reconstruct the streets of W. Villa Maria Rd. to Carson St. beginning March 2022.

On July 8, there will be an open meeting via Zoom to allow the public to express their concerns to the city council. As part of their Midtown Area Plan, the South College Avenue Project is currently in its development phases, being lead by Goodwin Lasiter & Strong.

This 4,300 linear feet of reconstruction will replace and upgrade underground storm sewer, water, and sanitary sewer lines. It will also add a 10-12 foot wide shared-use path along the west side of South College Avenue and a 6-foot wide sidewalk along the east side of South College Avenue from Villa Maria to Carson Street

At the time of this publication, the capitol improvement budget for this renovation is being set at $11.9 million and will come from the city's general fund.

The city will be hosting another public meeting for input sometime this Sept.

Bidding is projected to begin this Dec., with construction starting March 2022 and lasting until Sept. 2023.

During these construction processes, the city is planning to make tree protection a major priority throughout its design and construction stages.

Other facets of this renovation include updating surrounding storm sewers, waterlines, new roundabouts, median openings, and intersections. As well as adding an additional shared-use path and new sidewalk pavements.

For a full list of renovations this project entails, read here.

