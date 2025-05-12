Belton ISD students get a taste of meal planning, menu selection process

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Independent School District (BISD) launched a districtwide initiative to make student voice a key ingredient in school meal planning.

Students of all ages participated in taste tests and menu planning sessions to create nutritious menus that are student-approved.

“Our younger students especially enjoyed trying a new breakfast pizza,” said Heidi Pike, Belton ISD School Nutrition Dietitian. “And our older students really liked the chicken and vegetable dumplings. In previous years, student feedback led us to introduce orange chicken to our menu, which has remained a popular item. Because of its success, we’re now exploring additional Asian cuisine options.”

James L. Burrell Elementary Principal Julee Manley said the program promotes healthier eating habits while reducing food waste. "Students collaborated, shared their thoughts, and took what they learned back to their classmates—it was a meaningful experience for everyone involved,” added Manley.

