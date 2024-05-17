Bell County reports sewage overflow totaling 809,000 gallons in Killeen

BELL COUNTY, Texas — In the wake of more torrential rains this week, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 announced another release of raw sewage mixed with stormwater.

In a release sent out on Friday, the Bell County WCID said there were sanitary sewer overflows totaling more than 800,000 gallons, consisting mainly of stormwater.

The district says this is due to rainfall overloading the sewer system.

Both overflows happened Thursday. The first took place 700,000 gallon overflow took place at 201 S. 38th Street in Killeen.

The second overflow of 109,000 gallons happened at Avenue G at 28th Street in North Killeen. Both areas have been cleaned and disinfected.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of both overflows.