Animal sanctuary provides safe haven for starving horse

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Bridge Sanctuary is home to goats, donkeys, and horses, where any animal can find sanctuary and eventually a forever home. The Bridge brought home a new horse, Anita, a former race horse who had been left to starve, but now she is on her way to a healthy and happy life.

“How can you let a horse get into the condition that she was in. She was so emitiated,” said Stephanie Brown, volunteer at The Bridge Sanctuary.

The Bridge first saw photos of Anita circulating online where the horse looked malnourished and her bones and ribs were visible.

“She was found starving, in a bad situation,” Stephanie said.

Anita was a former racehorse, racing for three seasons but was left to starve.

“I just don’t understand I don’t know why they hurt them. She didn’t do anything to deserve that,” said Margaret Ransom, co-owner of The Bridge.

But, those at The Bridge has made it their mission to help rehabilitate Anita, making sure both her belly and heart are full.

“I'm so glade that we are able to give this mare a chance,” Brown said. "We can get her past this. Get her back on the road on the road to good health and recovery.”

But it’s not just Anita, every horse, goat, and donkey that The Bridge has taken in had been in dangerous living situations.

“They have all been neglected. They have all been abused,” Ransom said.

But this past year has been difficult, especially this summer where rain has been rare and dry heat has made it hard on the animals.

“This time last year everything was green and lush and there was so much to graze on. Now not quite so much,” Brown explained.

On top of the drought, the economy and hike in prices has made it harder to support the animals, but no matter what, The Bridge refuses to let their animals go hungry.

“We will suffer before we let them suffer," Ransom said. "We will personally let something personal of our own lives go then that is what we are going to do to make sure they never miss a meal again.”

For more information on how to help The Bridge Sanctuary, you can visit them on Facebook to learn more about volunteering or donating.

