Alexis Morris apologizes to WNBA vets after saying they should retire

Alexis Morris, who was drafted to the WNBA this year, is apologizing for calling on veterans of the league to retire.

The Connecticut Sun cut Morris during training camp, leading her to say veterans should step aside and "pass the torch" to a new generation of basketball talent.

Morris apparently had time to reflect on her comments, and issued a lengthy apology on Thursday.

"To the veterans of the WNBA, please accept my sincerest apologies," Morris posted on Instagram. "I never thought joining the W family would be easy, but now I understand just how hard it is to do that."

Morris added that her initial criticism of veteran players should have been redirected at league executives who she said have a say in expansion opportunities.

"While I’m one of many to be affected by recent cuts, I understand that the issue is bigger than me," Morris noted.

SEE MORE: Christy Winters-Scott: What WNBA stands for is bigger than basketball

The WNBA, which was founded in 1996, is currently made up of 12 teams. The NBA, which has been around for nearly 80 years, has 30 teams.

The WNBA is hoping to expand its reach this year.

For the first time, the WNBA will be televising games every Friday night on Ion. The first game featured on "WNBA Friday Night Spotlight on ION" will air Friday between the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will be followed by the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. Eastern.

ION and Scripps News are both owned by the E.W. Scripps Company.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com