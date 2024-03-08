Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tackling issues in film industry

Just ahead of the Academy Awards this Sunday, Scripps News National Correspondent Axel Turcios traveled to Los Angeles and paid a special visit to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Miles and miles of red carpet are ready to be rolled out for Hollywood's biggest night, the 96th Academy Awards.

At the Academy Museum, festivities are leading up to Oscars night.

"We will be featuring a panel where we're hosting nominees from this year's films. Some of the categories of panels that we have include visual effects and animated feature," said Amy Homma, chief audience officer at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "And we all culminate with an amazing watch party on Sunday."

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the largest museum in North America dedicated to the arts and sciences of moviemaking.

Homma says the Academy adheres to one big purpose.

"Celebrate and amplify inclusive and diverse film histories. It's really important for us to create a sense of belongingness for people of all backgrounds, all abilities, all ages from all countries and all ethnicities," said Homma.

Ahead of the Oscars, this year the museum says it's also elevating the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We have 'Breaking the Oscar Ceiling' where we're celebrating nominees this year represented in the LGBTQIA+ community," said Homma.

Movie enthusiasts can immerse themselves in exhibitions dedicated to moviemaking, the processes and themes of some of the most renowned filmmakers in history.

"We also have significant movies and moviemakers where our curators have taken a deep dive into looking at films like 'Casablanca,' 'Boyz n the Hood' and documentary filmmaker Lourdes Portillo," said Homma.

Inside the museum, visitors can visit the Academy Awards History Gallery where they can reflect on pivotal moments from Oscar wins and get the opportunity to listen to some of the most iconic, emotional and unforgettable Oscar speeches.

"We are a place for our local community, and plus visitors from all over the world to come and learn from historically significant moments within film history, and also contemporary practices from the artists who are working on films today," said Homma.

Year-round the museum hosts programs aimed at connecting young students to filmmakers.

"In fact, today we have an amazing school tour that's happening where they're coming to see 'Princess and the Frog' with an introduction from one of the animators who worked on the film," added Homma.

This experience, Homma says, gives the youth an opportunity to imagine careers in film.

SEE MORE: Where to watch the 2024 Oscar-nominated films online

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com