Aaron Rodgers injured 4 minutes into debut game with Jets

On Monday, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his long-awaited debut in the Big Apple, taking on the Buffalo Bills.

Less than four minutes into the game, the 39-year-old four-time MVP was tackled. The tackle by Leonard Floyd did not appear to be anything unusual. Rodgers got up on his own, but after taking a few steps, Rodgers sat on the turf and waited for trainers.

Although Rodgers was able to walk off the field, he did not return to Monday's game.

The Jets then relied on their top pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, who was benched late in the 2022 season after struggling through his first two seasons in the NFL.

With Wilson in at quarterback, and the Jets defense playing at a high level, New York held off one of the early favorites to win the AFC with a 22-16 win.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury. He will be further evaluated in the coming days.

"Personally, I don't hurt for me, I don't hurt for our locker room, I hurt for Aaron and how much he's invested in all of this," Saleh said. "I'm still going to say a prayer, I am still going to hold out hope, but my heart is with Aaron right now and nowhere else."

Saleh said Wilson would be the quarterback if Rodgers suffered a long-term injury.

"I thought he was awesome," Saleh said of Wilson's performance. "He had a couple of big third-down throws, clutch throws to extend drives and score points. I thought his command of the huddle, line of scrimmage, I thought he was gritty, he scrambled for a big one."

"We still have a lot of faith in him," Saleh added.

And if Wilson has to step back into the starting role, he said he is a "lot more prepared."

"The hardest part is now putting it into a game," he said. "Unfortunately you go in off an injury, but to get the win was huge against a big team on Monday Night Football."

Rodgers has faced long-term injuries before. In 2013, he fractured his left clavicle, forcing him to miss seven contests in the middle of the season. Rodgers returned in time for the final regular season game to help the Packers win the NFC North by a half game, and advance to the playoffs.

In 2017, he fractured his right clavicle in Week 6. He would not return until Week 15, but with the Packers getting eliminated from playoff contention, he was placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

