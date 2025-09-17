A&M safety avoids 'catastrophic injury' against Notre Dame, expected to rejoin the team 'at some point'

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson appears to have avoided "catastrophic injury," after being carted off the field during Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

The injury happened during the first half, when Anderson was trying to tackle Irish tight end Eli Raridon. He was immobilized on the field and taken to the hospital. According to a statement posted on X, Anderson returned to campus with the team Saturday night.

In the statement, the university said Anderson "has since undergone further evaluation by our medical staff. We are thankful to report that no catastrophic injury was found."

The Aggies said Anderson is in "great spirits" and head coach Mike Elko is looking forward to the Beaumont native rejoining the team.

"It was a blessing to have him on the plane with us," Elko said. "It was obviously great for all the boys to see him. It was great that that we kind of skated through what could have possibly been a really, really bad situation. He's still in the process of recovering, and so hard to kind of gauge a timeline right now, but we do expect that we'll have him back at some point."