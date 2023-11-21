3 dead after property dispute between neighbors; shooter on the loose

A manhunt is underway in Colorado after a property dispute left three people dead and one wounded.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in Custer County. Reports say an argument ensued between neighbors over property lines.

The gunman shot four people, killing three of them. The person who survived, an adult woman, is in critical condition at a trauma center, but is expected to survive, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

A fifth person managed to escape and served as a witness to police, Custer County Sheriff Lloyd "Rich" Smith said in a news conference Monday night.

A manhunt is now underway for the shooter.

Police identified Hanme K. Clark as the suspect, saying he is driving a White Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a topper, and Colorado license plate number BHLK27.

"We knew immediately who the suspect was going to be," the sheriff said, according to CNN.

"The suspect and at least one of the victims have been in previous civil disputes about property lines and easements," he said.

Police had originally called for a shelter-in-place order, putting residents on lockdown for about eight hours.

When officers arrived on scene, the sheriff said they "didn't know where the shooter was. The shooting happened in a wooded area, and so we entered kind of at a high risk."

A SWAT team, drone and other resources were used to search the area. Police believe they know where the suspect is hiding.

"We have a very good lead on almost exactly where the suspect and the vehicle are," Smith said on Monday evening.

"We're working with another law enforcement agency to take him into custody," he said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

