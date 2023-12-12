270-passenger flight stranded over 20 hours on remote military base

A Delta flight with 270 passengers was stranded for over 20 hours on a remote Canadian military base after an emergency landing.

According to multiple reports, Delta Flight 135, traveling from Amsterdam to Detroit, was diverted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, on Dec. 10 "out of an abundance of caution" following a mechanical issue.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay is a Canadian town with about 8,000 residents, and it houses an air force base that features a runway suitable for emergency landings such as this one.

While passengers were able to change planes within a few hours after landing, they still faced nearly 24 hours of delay due to a staffing problem, resulting in an overnight stay.

"Crew duty times were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport, causing the airport to suspend operations. Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday,” the airline told The Associated Press.

Delta collaborated with Goose Bay officials to provide food, water, and accommodations in military barracks from Sunday into Monday. On Monday, a rescue flight swiftly took off from Goose Bay, bringing passengers to Detroit.

The airline told the AP that passengers would be compensated for the inconvenience.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com