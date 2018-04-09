TRAFFIC: Bus on fire on I-35 in Temple, scene is clear

TxDOT said the scene where a bus was on fire in the southbound lane of I-35 in Temple, near the Berger Rd. exit is cleared.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. Officials said that the rear tires and rear interior of a charter bus were on fire.

The driver and eleven passengers safely exited the bus and no injuries were reported.

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes and use extreme caution while driving.

The scene was cleared at 1:42 p.m.

