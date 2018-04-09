TRAFFIC: Bus on fire on I-35 in Temple, scene is clear - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

TRAFFIC: Bus on fire on I-35 in Temple, scene is clear

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

TxDOT said the scene where a bus was on fire in the southbound lane of I-35 in Temple, near the Berger Rd. exit is cleared.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. Officials said that the rear tires and rear interior of a charter bus were on fire. 

The driver and eleven passengers safely exited the bus and no injuries were reported. 

Drivers were asked to find alternative routes and use extreme caution while driving.

The scene was cleared at 1:42 p.m. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2020

    Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2020

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:18:59 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:20:09 GMT
    The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark. (Source: Raycom Media)The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.

    More >>

    The combined effects of last year's tax cuts and a last month's budget-busting spending bill is sending the government's budget deficit toward the $1 trillion mark.

    More >>

  • Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Trump threatens Syria strike, suggests Russia shares blame

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:39:18 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:17:40 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

    The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.

    More >>

  • Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Facebook users still waiting on privacy scandal notices

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:15 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:15:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly