Veteran turns lifelong hobby into business - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Veteran turns lifelong hobby into business

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

A man who has served our country and was deployed for a total of nearly seven years, now calls Central Texas home and has found a way to turn his hobby into a business.

Buck McFarland, an Army veteran, handcrafts Texas wood into masterpieces for his company Salado Twisted Timber. 

In December of 1981, McFarland enlisted in the Army. 

"I was still in high school and decided I wanted to be able to go out and see the world and do something for more than just myself," McFarland said. 

He even felt called to re-enlist. 

"I enjoyed the job I was doing and thought it was meaningful so I decided I was going to re-enlist and stay in Germany for another tour," McFarland added. 

After twenty-one years active duty and a number of tours overseas as a civilian contractor doing everything from working computer programs to seeking out IEDs to protecting our troops, he's finally turning his lifelong hobby into a business.

"We've given, given a lot of our life to this country for any number of reasons and a lot of us want to give back one way or the other the community. Mine here is Salado," McFarland said.

The woodworker said he grew up in the shop. 

"It started off growing up around my father and my grandfather, both woodworkers. My dad is a retired cabinet maker," McFarland added. 

McFarland is now settled down and working at his own company, Salado Twisted Timber, and said the work is therapeutic.

"Some, at first, don't think this is something I created," McFarland said. 

But, every single piece is handcrafted by McFarland and marked as such.

"As a veteran, it's great to see somebody appreciate you for not just your service," McFarland added.

You can buy Salado Twisted Timber products from the Shoppes on Main in Salado or online here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims draws tears, gasps

    Vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims draws tears, gasps

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:26:52 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    More >>

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes _ but no apology

    Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes _ but no apology

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:26:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:17:58 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly