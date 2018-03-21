Veteran turns lifelong hobby into business

A man who has served our country and was deployed for a total of nearly seven years, now calls Central Texas home and has found a way to turn his hobby into a business.

Buck McFarland, an Army veteran, handcrafts Texas wood into masterpieces for his company Salado Twisted Timber.

In December of 1981, McFarland enlisted in the Army.

"I was still in high school and decided I wanted to be able to go out and see the world and do something for more than just myself," McFarland said.

He even felt called to re-enlist.

"I enjoyed the job I was doing and thought it was meaningful so I decided I was going to re-enlist and stay in Germany for another tour," McFarland added.

After twenty-one years active duty and a number of tours overseas as a civilian contractor doing everything from working computer programs to seeking out IEDs to protecting our troops, he's finally turning his lifelong hobby into a business.

"We've given, given a lot of our life to this country for any number of reasons and a lot of us want to give back one way or the other the community. Mine here is Salado," McFarland said.

The woodworker said he grew up in the shop.

"It started off growing up around my father and my grandfather, both woodworkers. My dad is a retired cabinet maker," McFarland added.

McFarland is now settled down and working at his own company, Salado Twisted Timber, and said the work is therapeutic.

"Some, at first, don't think this is something I created," McFarland said.

But, every single piece is handcrafted by McFarland and marked as such.

"As a veteran, it's great to see somebody appreciate you for not just your service," McFarland added.

You can buy Salado Twisted Timber products from the Shoppes on Main in Salado or online here.

