63-year-old woman dies after being struck by car on her scooter

The woman was struck near 19th St. and Parklake Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while she was on her scooter.

Waco police said that Sherry Lynn Wood was on her scooter near 19th Street and Parklake Drive when she was hit by a car traveling northbound at 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said that Wood rolled her scooter into the car's path for some unknown reason.

She was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest where she died from her injuries.

