63-year-old woman dies after being struck by car on her scooter

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while she was on her scooter. 

Waco police said that Sherry Lynn Wood was on her scooter near 19th Street and Parklake Drive when she was hit by a car traveling northbound at 4:45 p.m. Monday. 

Police said that Wood rolled her scooter into the car's path for some unknown reason. 

She was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest where she died from her injuries. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

