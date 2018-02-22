Caterpillar, Inc. expected to close down facility, could affect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Caterpillar, Inc. expected to close down facility, could affect 200 workers

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Anywhere between 190 and 200 workers are going to be affected by the closure of a Waco facility. 

A source inside of Caterpillar Inc. told KXXV that a facility manager announced to employees that the facility was going to close sometime later this year. 

This affects the bucket and coupler departments, but will not affect the logistics or the distribution center. 

The source said that the change was expected anywhere from July to August and that later in the year, the hydraulics department would also close. 

KXXV reached out to the company but has not heard back. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

