High school senior killed in accident on I-35

Student activities were canceled by the district due to the student's death. (Source: West Independent School District)

Jacob Bates (left) passed away due to injuries he sustained from a wreck on I-35. (Source: West Independent School District)

A West High School senior was killed on Thursday night after an accident on Interstate 35.

West Independent School District David Truitt identified the student as Jacob Bates. Bates played on the school's football team.

"Please keep Jacob's family in your prayers," Truitt said in a Facebook post. "It's times like these that I feel so blessed to be in West. I know everyone will come together to support each other and most importantly the kids."

DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said Bates drove into the back of an 18-wheeler, causing the crash.

Truitt said district staff and counselors will be on hand for students Friday morning, along with the West Ministerial Alliance and Region 12 Crisis Team.

All student events are canceled for the day as well, including the baseball scrimmage and pep rally.

"Our focus right now needs to be on our kids and the Bates family," Truitt said.

A prayer service has been organized in memory of Bates at St. Mary's Church in West on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Roberts said there was a chemical spill on the interstate at Hilltop Street, north of Elm Mott when the accident happened in the southbound lane. There was a clean-up crew on scene when the crash happened.

Bates was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, and passed away later that evening.

TxDOT said the area was cleared around 10 p.m.

